Short Interest in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Rises By 233.3%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $177.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.63. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $80.13 and a twelve month high of $186.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.386 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

