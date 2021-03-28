Short Interest in ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Declines By 80.0%

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITEX remained flat at $$4.15 during midday trading on Friday. ITEX has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99.

About ITEX

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for ITEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit