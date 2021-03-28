Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Drops By 84.9%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the February 28th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of JBAXY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.06. 63,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,606. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.4639 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 3.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBAXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Julius Bär Gruppe currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.