Short Interest in Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Declines By 97.5%

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the February 28th total of 925,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,526,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JUSHF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.36. 313,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,293. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. Jushi has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $9.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JUSHF. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Jushi from $7.05 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Jushi from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Jushi in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a cannabis and hemp company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, and Nevada.

