Short Interest in Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Expands By 2,546.2%

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, an increase of 2,546.2% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,423,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MYHI remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 143,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,510. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp focuses on the acquisition and development of businesses and other assets within the hemp industry. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

