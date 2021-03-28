Short Interest in MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Expands By 366.7%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MTNOY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.86. 8,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,697. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. MTN Group has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.15.

Separately, New Street Research downgraded MTN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

