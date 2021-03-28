Short Interest in Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Increases By 245.2%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 245.2% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:RPMT opened at $0.78 on Friday. Rego Payment Architectures has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.
Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile
