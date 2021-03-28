Short Interest in Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Grows By 267.5%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 267.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 905,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Reliq Health Technologies stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.48. Reliq Health Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

