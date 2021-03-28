Short Interest in Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Drops By 58.7%

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the February 28th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SKHSY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,510. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. Sekisui House has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, commercial facilities, and hotels; design, construction, and contracting of construction of buildings and civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses, etc.; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; design, construction, and sale of condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of owned properties.

