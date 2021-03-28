Short Interest in Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Rises By 183.3%

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SMGZY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of SMGZY stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,490. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

