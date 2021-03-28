Short Interest in Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Decreases By 97.3%

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the February 28th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SGSI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. 530,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,530. Spectrum Global Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system (DAS), small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

