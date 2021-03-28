Short Interest in Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Drops By 60.3%

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the February 28th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TLSYY traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95. Telstra has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Get Telstra alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telstra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.