Short Interest in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Declines By 55.8%

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:UNAM opened at $5.43 on Friday. Unico American has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25.
About Unico American
Read More: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.