Short Interest in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Declines By 55.8%

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:UNAM opened at $5.43 on Friday. Unico American has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25.

Get Unico American alerts:

About Unico American

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.