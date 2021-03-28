Short Interest in Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Grows By 473.9%

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 473.9% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $25.53 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

