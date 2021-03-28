Short Interest in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Declines By 67.0%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of WHLM opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $26.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.17. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

