Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in March

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 181,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 201.0 days.

SSLLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Siltronic stock remained flat at $$163.32 during midday trading on Friday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $175.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.73.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

