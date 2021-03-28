Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in March

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 181,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 201.0 days.

SSLLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Siltronic stock remained flat at $$163.32 during midday trading on Friday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $175.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.73.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit