SingularityNET (AGI) Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $276.06 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00022442 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00047794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.40 or 0.00611541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00024094 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGI) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,902,254 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

