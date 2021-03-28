Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $182.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.38.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,003,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,227,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

