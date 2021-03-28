Small Love Potion (SLP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.70 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Small Love Potion token can currently be purchased for $0.0586 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $18.45 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00057611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.76 or 0.00220536 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.47 or 0.00872154 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00050786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00077827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 314,731,283 tokens. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

Small Love Potion Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

