SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells $1,029,349.36 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $275.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.19 and a 200-day moving average of $278.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.80 and a 1-year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 33.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,952,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $269,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEDG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

