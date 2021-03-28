Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sonova stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sonova has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $54.95.

Get Sonova alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SONVY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.