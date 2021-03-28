Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the February 28th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SPKKY stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,923. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Spark New Zealand has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. Spark New Zealand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.10%.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

