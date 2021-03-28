SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $12,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $119.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.54. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.26 and a fifty-two week high of $119.84.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

