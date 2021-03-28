Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Purchased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 151.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,120 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

SPB traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.13. 137,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,720. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $87.77.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

