Spectrum One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,257.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrum has a market cap of $35,544.24 and approximately $1,257.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

