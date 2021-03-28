SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.25. SPX FLOW reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE FLOW traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.95. 104,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average is $54.03.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

