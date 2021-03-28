SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.25.
OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.42.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
