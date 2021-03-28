SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.25.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.42.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

