Stacy B. Mclaughlin Sells 1,167 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $41,883.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Willdan Group stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a PE ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Willdan Group by 239.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Willdan Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,125,000 after buying an additional 35,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

