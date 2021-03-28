Stamina Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Stamina Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,900 shares during the period. Enphase Energy accounts for approximately 3.5% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $13,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.07. 2,041,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,140,646. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 118.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $3,028,054.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,756,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,438 shares of company stock valued at $39,087,638. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

