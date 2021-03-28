Stealth Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,052.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Stealth token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges. Stealth has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $11,052.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stealth has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001286 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00015523 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,043,410 tokens. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

