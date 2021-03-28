Steem Dollars Reaches One Day Volume of $50.79 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.50 or 0.00013400 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $48.84 million and $50.79 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,953.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $500.49 or 0.00894477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.88 or 0.00357220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00053742 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001256 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001363 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,513,706 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

