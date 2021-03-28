Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

Get Stellantis alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Stellantis to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.3813 dividend. This is a boost from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stellantis stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellantis (STLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.