Steven McTiernan Purchases 12,254 Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Stock

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) insider Steven McTiernan acquired 12,254 shares of Kenmare Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £49,996.32 ($65,320.51).

Kenmare Resources stock opened at GBX 418 ($5.46) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £458.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 5.83. Kenmare Resources plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.50 ($2.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 424.35 ($5.54). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 395.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 327.06.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.