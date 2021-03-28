Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.01 Million Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of GDV stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

