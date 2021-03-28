Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.29 Million Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter worth $705,000. State Street Corp grew its position in NICE by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NICE by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.85.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $222.94 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $139.88 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

