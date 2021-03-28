Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.57 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,894 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hexcel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,438,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL opened at $56.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

