Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Brinker International Call Options (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 5,046 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 310% compared to the average volume of 1,230 call options.

EAT opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average of $56.02. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 128.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

