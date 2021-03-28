Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $4.28 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 2.2% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.57. The company had a trading volume of 499,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,580. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.50. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $97.83.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

