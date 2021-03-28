Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,538 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 367,163 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 59,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,578,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 51.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

PEBO stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $33.86. 38,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,692. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $664.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

