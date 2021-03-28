Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.7% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.92. 10,196,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,112,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.17 and its 200 day moving average is $158.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.10 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.