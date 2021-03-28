Strategic Global Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Strategic Global Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the February 28th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:STBV traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,516. Strategic Global Investments has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
About Strategic Global Investments
