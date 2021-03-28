Strategic Global Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Strategic Global Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the February 28th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STBV traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,516. Strategic Global Investments has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

About Strategic Global Investments

Strategic Global Investments, Inc engages in the ownership and development of properties. The company was founded on December 11, 1985 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

