SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 634,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSIG opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

In related news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

