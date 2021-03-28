SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 598,239 Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 598,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Warrior Met Coal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 829,663 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth $11,046,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,105,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after acquiring an additional 271,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,165,000 after acquiring an additional 192,694 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $2,632,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HCC. B. Riley lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

NYSE HCC opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $879.68 million, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.