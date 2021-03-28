SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $570,000 in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 569,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of BrightView as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BV. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

