SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 614,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 558,406 shares in the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,145,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGI opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

In related news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

