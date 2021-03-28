SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 620,979 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 1.29% of UMB Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $353,213.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,277 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,539.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $517,154.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,024.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,759. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMBF stock opened at $93.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.71. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

