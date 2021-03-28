SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 560,873 Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 560,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 0.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 139,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 14.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Belden by 13.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

Belden stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.57. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $54.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. Truist raised their price objective on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

