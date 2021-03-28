SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 588,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 64,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $39.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

