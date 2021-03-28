SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Major Shareholder Sells $154,110.00 in Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $154,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,884,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,411,788.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth $5,122,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.