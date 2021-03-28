SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Major Shareholder Sells $154,110.00 in Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $154,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,884,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,411,788.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18.
SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth $5,122,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.
About SuRo Capital
Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.
