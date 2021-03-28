SushiSwap (SUSHI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $240.59 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $240.59 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for $15.50 or 0.00027611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00022825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00048079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $344.27 or 0.00613200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00065536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00024155 BTC.

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 209,732,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

